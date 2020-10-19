Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition launched: All you need to know

- All variants are available with accessory kit at an additional cost of Rs 24,999

- Changes limited to cosmetic and feature update

Gearing-up for the festive season, the country’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has introduced the limited edition Swift in India. Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it continues to be powered by the existing petrol engine option. The limited-edition Swift is essentially an accessory kit that can be availed for all variants at an additional cost of Rs 24,990.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the Swift Limited Edition gets an all-black dominance theme, which includes the following feature updates –

- Gloss black body kit

- Aerodynamic spoiler

- Body side moulding

- Door visor

- All-black garnish on grill, tail lamp and fog lamp

As for the interior, the vehicle gets sporty seat covers along with round dials and a flat bottom steering wheel to complete the overall aesthetics. The vehicle continues to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine can be had in five-speed manual and AMT option.

The ex-showroom prices for the Maruti Suzuki Swift are as follows –

LXI - Rs 5,49,999

VXI - Rs 6,49,999

VXI AGS – Rs 6,90,999

ZXI - Rs 7,02,999

ZXI AGS – Rs 7,49,999

ZXI+ - Rs 7,82,999

ZXI+ AGS – Rs 8,26,999