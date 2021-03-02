Maruti Suzuki Swift emerges as the bestseller in India in February 2021

- Maruti Suzuki sold 20,264 units of the Swift in India in February 2021

- The Baleno and the Wagon R claim the second and third position with 20,070 unit and 18,728 unit sales respectively

Maruti Suzuki Swift, the popular selling model for the company in India has once again emerged as the bestselling car in India in February 2021. The company sold 20,264 units of the Swift as compared to 18,696-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing eight per cent growth in sales. In the last 15 years since its debut in India, the company has sold 23 lakh units of the Swift. Interestingly, over the years the Swift hatchback has undergone three-generation upgrades and each one of them has won the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award.

The company has recently introduced the 2021 Swift with fresh cosmetic and feature upgrades, along with a mild boost in power figures. The hatchback now sports a new sporty cross mesh with a bold chrome accent and dual-tone colour option in the top-spec variant. The 2021 Swift gets premium silver interior ornamentation. The vehicle now features a twin-pod meter cluster and a new 4.2-inch multi-information coloured TFT display. Additionally, the 2021 Swift also offers a seven-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system that combines smartphone, vehicle, and cloud-based services. The 1.2-litre engine has been updated to produce 89bhp (7bhp more than the outgoing model) at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback offering, the Baleno comes a close second with 20,070-unit sales as compared to 16,585-unit sales, thereby registering a 21 per cent growth in sales. The Wagon R takes the third place with 18,728-unit sales last month as compared to 18,235-unit sales in February 2020, thereby witnessing a growth of three per cent. The sales for the Alto have dropped by six per cent with 16,919-unit sales last month as compared to 17,921-unit sales in the same period last year.