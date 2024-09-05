Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG to debut on 12 September

Will be offered in multiple variants

Will be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox

Since the launch of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, there have been speculations about the release of a CNG version of the hatchback. We now have exclusive details regarding the launch timeline of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG.

As per our sources, the CNG-powered Swift will make its debut on 12 September. It will be offered in multiple variants. Mechanically, the new Z-Series 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will do the duty along with the 60-litre CNG tank placed inside the boot. In this configuration, the Swift CNG will likely produce around 70bhp and 100Nm of peak torque.

As for the fuel efficiency figures, the Swift’s new Z-Series engine is claimed to offer 24.8kmpl. With the CNG version, the Swift will likely deliver fuel efficiency north of 30km/kg. Notably, the previous-gen Swift CNG had a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.9km/kg.

Upon its launch, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG could likely command a premium of Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000 over the standard version. Once launched, the Swift CNG will compete against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Tata Tiago CNG in the Indian market.