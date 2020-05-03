Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki reports zero sales in April due to Coronavirus pandemic

May 03, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki reports zero sales in April due to Coronavirus pandemic

- Maruti Suzuki exported 632 cars from Mundra port

- The company recently received permission to begin production in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that the brand recorded zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020. This also includes sales to OEM. The brand stated that due to compliance with the government orders, all production and sales facilities were closed.

The carmaker added that after resumption of port operations, the first export shipment of 632 units was undertaken from the Mundra port. Additionally, it was stated that all guidelines for safety were followed during the process.

Maruti Suzuki recently received permission to begin production at the company’s plant located in Manesar, Gurugram, details of which can be read here. The brand has also undertaken various measures to aid Coronavirus related relief.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • baleno
