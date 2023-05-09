CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,44,097 units of passenger cars in April 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - A total of 1,45,096 vehicles manufactured

    - Compact car segment production grew by 7.54 per cent Y-o-Y

    Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a consecutive decrease in its production over the last three months. The automaker produced 1,45,096 units in April 2023. This comprises 1,44,097 units of passenger cars and 999 units of light commercial vehicles. The figures have dropped in comparison to the 1,57,392 units manufactured in the same month last year. 

    The production number of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 16,918 units, while the Ciaz stood at 1,145 units in the previous month. The manufacturer also witnessed growth in the production of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, and other models by 6278 units, summing it up to 83,256 units for the month of April 2023. 

    A total of 31,877 units of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were produced in the said month. The count for the Eeco van stood at 10,901 units. Additionally, a total of 999 units of light commercial vehicles were produced by the manufacturer in the previous month. 

