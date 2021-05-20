Maruti Suzuki partners with Zydus Hospitals to start a multi-specialty hospital in Gujarat

- Maruti claims that the facility is the first multi-specialty hospital in and around Hansalpur and Sitapur region, Ahmedabad District

- The facility is presently being used as a COVID Care facility to help treat patients in the region

Maruti Suzuki India, in partnership with Zydus Hospitals, has announced the start of a multi-specialty hospital at Sitapur, in the Ahmedabad District of Gujarat. The hospital has been completely funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation, a CSR initiative of the brand. The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also assisting in taking care of COVID-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds based on the demand. The infrastructure is already in place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialisation services.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-specialty hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare, Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the COVID-19 second wave and we have converted it into a COVID-care facility to help fight the pandemic. We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Government authorities of Ahmedabad District for their support in this project.”