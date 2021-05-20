CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki partners with Zydus Hospitals to start a multi-specialty hospital in Gujarat

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    3 Views
    Maruti Suzuki partners with Zydus Hospitals to start a multi-specialty hospital in Gujarat

    - Maruti claims that the facility is the first multi-specialty hospital in and around Hansalpur and Sitapur region, Ahmedabad District

    - The facility is presently being used as a COVID Care facility to help treat patients in the region

    Maruti Suzuki India, in partnership with Zydus Hospitals, has announced the start of a multi-specialty hospital at Sitapur, in the Ahmedabad District of Gujarat. The hospital has been completely funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation, a CSR initiative of the brand. The hospital will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group. The hospital is also assisting in taking care of COVID-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic.

    Front View

    The hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages. Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds based on the demand. The infrastructure is already in place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super specialisation services.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-specialty hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with one of the best names in healthcare, Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the COVID-19 second wave and we have converted it into a COVID-care facility to help fight the pandemic. We would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Government authorities of Ahmedabad District for their support in this project.”

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Image
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    ₹ 4.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Safe Cams introduces new driver status monitor cameras in India
     Next 
    Audi India announces extension on standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine

    ₹ 56.24 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 5.72 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.57 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki partners with Zydus Hospitals to start a multi-specialty hospital in Gujarat