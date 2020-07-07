Maruti Suzuki partners with Axis Bank for easy finance solutions

- 100 percent on-road funding for salaried customers for eight years

- Offer valid till 31 July 2020

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with Axis Bank to offer easy financing options for potential car buyers.

The company added that Axis Bank is one of its key partners for its dealer inventory, as well as retail financing solutions. As a part of this tie-up, Axis Bank will offer attractive flexi-EMI options to ease the liquidity and repayment stress of customers during these tough times.

As such, Axis Bank offers auto loans to a wide category of customer segments that not only include salaried and the self-employed, but also those customers who do not have proof-of-income documents.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “One of the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic has been a change in people's behaviour when it comes to mobility. Concerns over safety and maintaining social-distancing has strengthened the preference for having a personal vehicle. We are confident that this association with Axis Bank will help our customers in offering convenient, affordable, and cost-effective finance solutions for buying cars. With this tie-up, our customers will have a wide array of easy finance options to choose from.”