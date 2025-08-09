Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Attract Offers of Up to Rs. 1.4 Lakh in August

Offers available on Baleno, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and more Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives



Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial benefits on its entire Nexa lineup this month, with total discounts of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh. These offers are applicable on popular models such as the Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, Invicto, and the Jimny.

The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, with additional incentives under the brand’s vehicle scrappage programme. The exact discount amount may vary depending on the variant, stock availability, and location.

Model-wise Discounts:

Model Maximum Discount* Invicto Rs. 1.40 lakh Grand Vitara Rs. 1.35 lakh Jimny Rs. 1.00 lakh Ignis Rs. 62,000 Baleno Rs. 50,000 Fronx Rs. 45,000 XL6 Rs. 25,000

*Includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and scrappage incentives.

Among the Nexa range, the Invicto, Grand Vitara, and the Jimny are listed with some of the highest benefits. Meanwhile, the Baleno, Fronx, and XL6 also get attractive offers, making them appealing for buyers during this festive season.

These offers are valid for bookings made within the month, and customers are advised to contact their nearest Nexa dealership for variant-specific details and eligibility criteria.