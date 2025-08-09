CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Attract Offers of Up to Rs. 1.4 Lakh in August

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    34,414 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Attract Offers of Up to Rs. 1.4 Lakh in August
      • Offers available on Baleno, Grand Vitara, Jimny, and more
      • Benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives

    Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial benefits on its entire Nexa lineup this month, with total discounts of up to Rs. 1.4 lakh. These offers are applicable on popular models such as the Baleno, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, Invicto, and the Jimny.

    The benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers, with additional incentives under the brand’s vehicle scrappage programme. The exact discount amount may vary depending on the variant, stock availability, and location.

    Model-wise Discounts:

    Model

    Maximum Discount*

    Invicto

    Rs. 1.40 lakh

    Grand Vitara

    Rs. 1.35 lakh

    Jimny

    Rs. 1.00 lakh

    Ignis

    Rs. 62,000

    Baleno

    Rs. 50,000

    Fronx

    Rs. 45,000

    XL6

    Rs. 25,000

    *Includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and scrappage incentives.

    Among the Nexa range, the Invicto, Grand Vitara, and the Jimny are listed with some of the highest benefits. Meanwhile, the Baleno, Fronx, and XL6 also get attractive offers, making them appealing for buyers during this festive season.

    These offers are valid for bookings made within the month, and customers are advised to contact their nearest Nexa dealership for variant-specific details and eligibility criteria.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Citroen C3X Teased: Photo Gallery
     Next 
    Citroen to Roll Out Feature Upgrades for Aircross, Basalt, and C3

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 11.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.91 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.13 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.63 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.91 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.12 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.06 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.82 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    70574 Views
    429 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Attract Offers of Up to Rs. 1.4 Lakh in August