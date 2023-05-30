Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review Photo Gallery

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny review is up on our website, but in case you wish to look at the pictures that we have taken from our first drive then you are at the right place.

The Jimny is powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic. Its power and torque output is 103bhp and 134Nm, respectively. The mileage of both versions is already out, details of which are available on the website.

With the manual transmission, the Jimny is certified by ARAI to return a mileage of 16.94kmpl. On the other hand, the automatic version returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.39kmpl. Notably, the fuel tank capacity is 40 litres, and as per the fuel efficiency figures, the Jimny in manual and automatic versions with a full tank can cover 678km and 656km, respectively.

Legroom at the back is very good and there is more than enough headroom, too. It’s just that the Jimny is a strict four-seater – it’s really narrow (narrower than some hatchbacks) and it shows. With two generously sized adults at the back there isn’t a lot of shoulder room to spare.

The infotainment system here is Maruti’s SmartPlay Pro system that you may have seen on the Brezza. It’s a solid multimedia system that’s smooth and easy to use. However, it is limited to the Alpha variant only. The Alpha variant gets body-coloured door handles, alloy wheels, auto headlamps, headlamp washers, a keyless start, cruise control, climate control, and a nicer-sounding audio system.

For safety, you have six airbags, ESP, and hill hold assist as standard. Maruti will announce the prices of the Jimny in a few days’ time. The bookings of the model, which have surpassed the 30,000 units milestone, are open for Rs. 25,000.

As for its estimated pricing, the Jimny is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Mahindra Thar in the off-roader segment.

Photography: Kapil Angane