Maruti Suzuki Jimny automatic base variant arrives at the dealership

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Jimny off-roader in India with prices starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants and one powertrain option. The Indian automaker commenced the deliveries of the lifestyle SUV soon after the price reveal. And now, the automatic base variant of the Jimny has been spotted at a dealership.

Colour options of the Maruti Jimny

The model in question is the Zeta AT finished in Bluish Black colour. This variant is priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Bluish Black paint, the Jimny can be had in six colours, namely, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.

Maruti Jimny exterior equipment list

The exterior highlights of the Jimny Zeta variant are steel wheels, a Gunmetal Grey grille with chrome plates, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear wipers with washers, rear defogger, and drip rails.

Features of the Jimny off-roader

In terms of features, the base-spec Zeta variant comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, day/night manual IRVM, and more.

Engine and specifications of the five-door Jimny

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a K15B series 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. The engine sends power to all four wheels through the brand’s proprietary AllGrip Pro 4x4 system. In this state of tune, the engine produces 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

