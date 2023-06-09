CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny automatic base variant arrives at the dealership

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,252 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny automatic base variant arrives at the dealership

    - Jimny is available in two variants

    - The 4x4 system comes as standard

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Jimny off-roader in India with prices starting at Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants and one powertrain option. The Indian automaker commenced the deliveries of the lifestyle SUV soon after the price reveal. And now, the automatic base variant of the Jimny has been spotted at a dealership.

    Colour options of the Maruti Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Front Three Quarter

    The model in question is the Zeta AT finished in Bluish Black colour. This variant is priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Bluish Black paint, the Jimny can be had in six colours, namely, Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.

    Maruti Jimny exterior equipment list

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Grille

    The exterior highlights of the Jimny Zeta variant are steel wheels, a Gunmetal Grey grille with chrome plates, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear wipers with washers, rear defogger, and drip rails.

    Features of the Jimny off-roader

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Infotainment System

    In terms of features, the base-spec Zeta variant comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, day/night manual IRVM, and more.

    Engine and specifications of the five-door Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gear Selector Dial

    Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a K15B series 1.5-litre NA petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. The engine sends power to all four wheels through the brand’s proprietary AllGrip Pro 4x4 system. In this state of tune, the engine produces 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque.

    Images source

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Thar available with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in June 2023
     Next 
    MG Comet EV prices in top 10 cities in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6648 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 15.14 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 15.75 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.89 Lakh
    PuneRs. 15.14 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 15.74 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 14.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 15.50 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.85 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 14.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6648 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17252 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Jimny automatic base variant arrives at the dealership