    Maruti Suzuki Invicto now dearer by up to Rs. 20,500

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto now dearer by up to Rs. 20,500
    • Available in three variants
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 25.51 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike across its entire range, effective from 1 February. The premium Nexa MPV, Invicto, has also incurred a significant yet uniform price hike, making it costlier by Rs. 20,500 across all variants.

    The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has two variants to choose from, namely, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus. While the Zeta has seven- and eight-seater options, the Alpha variant is exclusive to the seven-seater guise. With this price revision, the Invicto now starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 25.51 lakh and tops out at Rs. 29.22 lakh.

    Unlike the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available solely with a petrol hybrid option, featuring a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

    Right Side View

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

    Variants

    Prices

    Zeta Plus 7-seater

    Rs. 25.51 lakh

    Zeta Plus 8-seater

    Rs. 25.56 lakh

    Alpha 7-seater

    Rs. 29.22 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Image
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 25.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Swift Manual | More Fun Than Expected | Driver's Cars S3, EP1
    By CarWale Team03 Jan 2025
    100100 Views
    361 Likes
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara | All You Need To Know
    By CarWale Team31 Jan 2025
    4559 Views
    37 Likes

