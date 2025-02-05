Maruti Suzuki Invicto now dearer by up to Rs. 20,500

Available in three variants

Prices in India start at Rs. 25.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki recently announced a price hike across its entire range, effective from 1 February. The premium Nexa MPV, Invicto, has also incurred a significant yet uniform price hike, making it costlier by Rs. 20,500 across all variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has two variants to choose from, namely, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus. While the Zeta has seven- and eight-seater options, the Alpha variant is exclusive to the seven-seater guise. With this price revision, the Invicto now starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 25.51 lakh and tops out at Rs. 29.22 lakh.

Unlike the Toyota Innova Hycross, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available solely with a petrol hybrid option, featuring a 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto: