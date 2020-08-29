CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki introduces subscription service in Pune and Hyderabad

    Maruti Suzuki introduces subscription service in Pune and Hyderabad

    Authors Image

    Carwale Team

    89 Views
    Maruti Suzuki introduces subscription service in Pune and Hyderabad

    -In partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies

    Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its subscription programme  – Maruti Suzuki  Subscribe for private buyers. The Japanese automaker has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch  the service as a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune.

    Customers  can choose  to  subscribe for a  new  Swift,DzireVitara  Brezza and  Ertiga from  Maruti Suzuki  ARENA, and  anew  BalenoCiaz and  XL6  fromNEXA  for  aperiod of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months. Customers will need to pay an all-inclusive  monthly  subscription charge starting  Rs  17600 for the base spec Swift  Lxi  in Pune, and Rs 18350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.

    Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava,  executive  directormarketing  and  sales Maruti  Suzuki  India said, “In  the  changedbusiness  dynamics, many customers want  to shift  from  public transport  and  shared mobility  solutions to personal cars.  They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses  these  changing needs  of  customers.We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand.  It  willalso  be  embraced by  the  millennial, who  frequently look  at  upgrading to  latest  cars with flexible  tenure  options as  low  as12  months.”

    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.07 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.50 - 11.50 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - September 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars