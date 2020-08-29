Maruti Suzuki introduces subscription service in Pune and Hyderabad

-In partnership with Myles Automotive Technologies

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of its subscription programme – Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for private buyers. The Japanese automaker has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch the service as a pilot project in Hyderabad and Pune.

Customers can choose to subscribe for a new Swift,Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA, and anew Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 fromNEXA for aperiod of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months. Customers will need to pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17600 for the base spec Swift Lxi in Pune, and Rs 18350 in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment. Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, executive directormarketing and sales Maruti Suzuki India said, “In the changedbusiness dynamics, many customers want to shift from public transport and shared mobility solutions to personal cars. They want mobility solutions that are easy on pocket and do not involve long-term financial commitments. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe addresses these changing needs of customers.We are confident that our new offering will introduce many new customers to the brand. It willalso be embraced by the millennial, who frequently look at upgrading to latest cars with flexible tenure options as low as12 months.”