Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 5,000th Arena Facility

Maruti Suzuki has announced setting up its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in India. The milestone facility, located in Coimbatore, is spread over an area of 3,200m2. The newly inaugurated service touchpoint features four service and four body repair bays. This state-of-the-art workshop is equipped with advanced tools and equipment. Maruti Suzuki officials, Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer, Service, and Mr. Takahiro Shiraishi, Executive Vice President, Service, inaugurated the facility at Coimbatore.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we believe that easy access to trusted service is fundamental to a hassle-free ownership experience. Customers value proximity, affordability, genuine parts, and above all, the speed at which we resolve issues. Our expanding service network ensures faster and more reliable care, wherever they are. It is our consistent endeavor to be by the side of our customers, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners for their continued support in building this robust and expansive service network.”

With the addition of this new touchpoint, Maruti Suzuki’s service network has now increased to over 5,640 service touchpoints, covering 2,818 cities across India. In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki serviced over 27 million vehicles, the highest ever in a single financial year. During April-September 2025, the Company, through its network, has already serviced over 14 million vehicles across the country. The extensive network has the capability to service more than 30 million vehicles in a year.