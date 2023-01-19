Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara’s exports begin

- First batch exported to Latin America

- Over 2.60 lakh vehicles exported in CY 2022

Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company has commenced the export of its recently launched Grand Vitara SUV. The first batch was dispatched to Latin America from the Kamarajar port in Chennai.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara marks the brand’s entry in the mid-size SUV segment and is offered in mild and strong-hybrid powertrains across six variants – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus. We have driven the Grand Vitara and you can read our first drive review here.

The Grand Vitara is also the first car in its segment to be available in a CNG guise. It makes use of the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that is coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. Offered at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg, the Grand Vitara CNG can be had in Delta and Zeta variants.

In other news, the automaker recently recalled the Grand Vitara for two possible defects. The first one pertains to the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seats whereas the second one is related to a faulty airbag controller unit.

Commenting on the exports, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Supporting the Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding the Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received an overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India-manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”