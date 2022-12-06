CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recalled due to possible issue with seatbelt

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recalled due to possible issue with seatbelt

    - The Grand Vitara is among five products that have been recalled

    - The faulty part will be replaced free of cost

    Maruti Suzuki has officially announced a recall of the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV. The update comes merely a few hours after Toyota recalled certain units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for the same possible defect.

    According to Maruti, It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front-row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost.

    Affected owners of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are scheduled to receive communication from the brand's authorised workshops for immediate attention. Apart from the Grand Vitara, Maruti has recalled four more products.

