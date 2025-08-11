CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition: Photo Gallery

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition: Photo Gallery

    Maruti Suzuki has joined the matte black bandwagon with the launch of the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition. This new version has been introduced to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail channel. The crossover is available in this colour only in the top-spec strong hybrid Alpha+ variant.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dashboard

    Besides the special matte black finish and de-chromed elements, the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition gets a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, you get an all-black cabin theme with perforated faux leather upholstery and gold accents. Given that it’s based on the top-spec variant, you get all the high-end features. These include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Clarion audio system, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, and Suzuki Connect for remote vehicle access.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Wheel

    The Blaq Edition is based on the strong hybrid version of the Grand Vitara, meaning it gets a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an electric motor that develops 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. The combined power output is 116bhp, and the whole setup sends the power down to the road through an e-CVT system.

    The Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq edition shares showroom space with other matte black cars like the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Left Rear Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 11.42 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
