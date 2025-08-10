Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Introduced

Available only in the Alpha+ variant

Marks the 10th anniversary of the Nexa retail network

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition, available exclusively in the strong hybrid Alpha+ variant. The limited-edition model features a matte black colour, a first for a Maruti car.

The exterior gets the special matte black finish and a de-chromed look, blacked-out front grille, and 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black. The cabin retains the all-black interior from the standard versions, featuring perforated faux leather upholstery and champagne gold accents. Highlighting features include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless charging, and connected car functions.

The Blaq Edition is underpinned by a strong hybrid powertrain that includes a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, Atkinson cycle petrol engine (91bhp), paired with an electric motor that develops 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. The strong hybrid system delivers a combined output of 116bhp, and is mated to an e-CVT gearbox. The wider Grand Vitara lineup also includes the AllGrip Select all-wheel drive and CNG variants.

The Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition is available for bookings at Nexa dealerships across India. In the mid-size SUV segment, similar matte shade options are offered by the Kia Seltos X Line, Skoda Kushaq in Carbon Steel Grey Matte, and the Volkswagen Taigun in the same finish.