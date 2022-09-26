CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets over 57,000 bookings

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the brand’s flagship model in India

    - Bookings for the model commenced in July

    Maruti Suzuki announced the prices of the Grand Vitara in the country earlier today, starting at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in nine colours across six variants and two powertrains.

    We have now learned that bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara have crossed the 57,000 units milestone. The carmaker began accepting bookings of its flagship product under the Nexa range on 20 July for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol engine with a strong-hybrid system, dubbed the Intelligent Electric Hybrid system. The former gets a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while an e-CVT unit is exclusive to the latter.

    Feature highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include split LED headlamps, a large grille with chrome inserts, faux skid plates, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, a shark-fin antenna, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, HUD, a 360-degree camera, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and six airbags.

