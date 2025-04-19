Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG Discontinued?

Delisted from the website and brochure

CNG was available in two variants

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2025 updated Grand Vitara in the country, with prices starting from Rs. 11.42 lakh. With this update, the popular SUV received major updates to its feature list across variants. However, soon after the release of the 2025 update, the Grand Vitara CNG was delisted from the official website and brochure.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG was available in Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs. 13.25 lakh and Rs. 15.21 lakh, respectively.

That said, CNG is an important aspect of Maruti models considering most of the Maruti cars have CNG option. We expect the Grand Vitara CNG to be back on sale officially on the website soon.

As of now, the SUV is listed only in petrol and strong hybrid guise. As for the new features, the 2025 Grand Vitara comes loaded with six airbags as standard, along with ESP, hill hold assist, front and rear disc brakes, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts, and ISOFIX mounts.

Then there are other features such as an eight-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake for the automatic versions, air purifier with PM 2.5 display, LED cabin lamps, rear sun blinds, and a new set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre petrol+hybrid powertrain. While the former gets a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit, the latter gets an e-CVT gearbox exclusively.