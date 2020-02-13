Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

February 13, 2020, 03:47 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
27980 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki revealed the Futuro-E coupe SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2020, which gives us a glimpse into the company's design direction for its future SUVs in the compact and mid-size segments. Let's take a closer look at the design of this coupe SUV.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Front view

The front is dominated by the sharp LED lights that are connected and run across the grille. Then there's the layered front bumper that features vertical LED DRLs and a gloss-finished bumper cladding.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Left Side View

Moving to the sides, the Futuro-E features flared wheel arches with chunky claddings and a dynamic character line that runs across the doors.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Wheels-Tyres

The muscular wheel arches on the show car accommodated 19-inch dual-tone alloys that came with Yokohama rubber. The production car is sure to get smaller wheels and taller profile tyres.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Side

With the Futuro-E, Maruti Suzuki plans to change the way SUV’s are designed, and hence the coupe design. And to complement that, it features a sleek sloping roof that drops dramatically towards the C-pillar.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Rear Right Three-Quarter

The wraparound LED taillights span across the tailgate and along the bumper crease. The boot lid features an inward recess that offers a unique design element to the rear of the car.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Exterior Mirror

Being a concept, the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E features a camera on the rather sleek ORVMs. It is designed to project the visuals on internally mounted displays.

  • Auto Expo
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • Futuro-E
  • Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

222 Likes
175899 Views

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift | And Now With A Petrol Engine | Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's petrol Brezza has finally been unv ...

25 Likes
20817 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in