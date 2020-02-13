Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E at Auto Expo 2020 - Now in Pictures

Maruti Suzuki revealed the Futuro-E coupe SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2020, which gives us a glimpse into the company's design direction for its future SUVs in the compact and mid-size segments. Let's take a closer look at the design of this coupe SUV.

The front is dominated by the sharp LED lights that are connected and run across the grille. Then there's the layered front bumper that features vertical LED DRLs and a gloss-finished bumper cladding.

Moving to the sides, the Futuro-E features flared wheel arches with chunky claddings and a dynamic character line that runs across the doors.

The muscular wheel arches on the show car accommodated 19-inch dual-tone alloys that came with Yokohama rubber. The production car is sure to get smaller wheels and taller profile tyres.

With the Futuro-E, Maruti Suzuki plans to change the way SUV’s are designed, and hence the coupe design. And to complement that, it features a sleek sloping roof that drops dramatically towards the C-pillar.

The wraparound LED taillights span across the tailgate and along the bumper crease. The boot lid features an inward recess that offers a unique design element to the rear of the car.

Being a concept, the Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E features a camera on the rather sleek ORVMs. It is designed to project the visuals on internally mounted displays.