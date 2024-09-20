CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx surpasses 2 lakh unit sales milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx surpasses 2 lakh unit sales milestone
    • Offered with petrol and CNG versions
    • Launched in India in April 2023

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been on sale since April 2023. And within just 17 months of its market introduction, the Baleno-based crossover has achieved a huge sales milestone. The automaker has registered two lakh unit sales of the Maruti Fronx.

    The Maruti Fronx surpassed 1,00,000 and 1,50,000 unit sales within 10 months and 14 months of its launch, respectively. It was first introduced at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.46 lakh. Currently, the coupe crossover has an entry-level asking price of Rs. 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in six variants, namely, Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Delta Plus (O), Zeta, and Alpha.

    Mechanically, the Fronx is fitted with three powertrains – 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.2-litre petrol+CNG, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
