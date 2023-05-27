Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched – Why should you buy?

Introduction:

Maruti Suzuki expanded its SUV portfolio in the country with the launching of the all-new Fronx. The manufacturer showcased the compact SUV for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Maruti Jimny. The Fronx sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki family and starts from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The sub-four-meter SUV can be had in five trim options including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, along with two powertrain options.

Read below to know more about why you should be considering buying the recently launched Maruti Fronx.

What’s good about Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

The car marque has primarily targeted young urban Indian buyers who are seeking the sub-four-meter SUV. Some of the clear strengths of the Fronx are the dominating looks, a ground clearance of 190mm, an SUV-like appearance, and a peppy turbo-petrol engine. Apart from this, it SUV also comes equipped with a wireless charger, fast-charging USB ports, a 360-degree camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a cruise control. Moreover, the cabin comes wrapped in a dual-tone black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery.

What’s not so good about the Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

With all the features listed above, the Fronx still misses out on some. Even after spending Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) on the top-spec alpha variant, the SUV misses out on a sunroof, a rain-sensing wiper, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear seat armrest in the middle row.

Best variant of the Fronx to buy?

The Delta variant is the most value-for-money variant in the Fronx lineup when compared to the other variants. Here, the buyers can opt for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is only restricted to a five-speed manual gearbox. Apart from that, it also gets features like automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, steering wheel mounted control, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Engine and specifications of the Maruti Fronx:

The Baleno-based coupe debuts with a 1.0-litre booster jet gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Apart from this, it can also be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The former is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter, while the latter can be had with either a five-speed manual or an optional AMT unit. The manufacturer has updated this engine to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.

Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

Variant Ex-showroom prices Sigma 1.2L MT Rs. 7.46 lakh Delta 1.2L MT Rs. 8.32 lakh Delta Plus 1.2L MT Rs. 8.72 lakh Delta 1.2L AT Rs. 8.87 lakh Delta Plus 1.2L AT Rs. 8.72 lakh Delta Plus 1.0L Turbo MT Rs. 9.72 lakh Zeta 1.0L Turbo MT Rs. 10.55 lakh Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Rs. 11.47 lakh Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual Tone Rs. 11.63 lakh Zeta 1.0L Turbo AT Rs. 12.05 lakh Alpha 1.0L Turbo AT Rs. 12.97 lakh Alpha 1.0L Turbo AT Dual Tone Rs. 13.13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx rivals:

The Maruti Fronx competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.