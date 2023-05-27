CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    12,883 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched – Why should you buy?

    Introduction:

    Maruti Suzuki expanded its SUV portfolio in the country with the launching of the all-new Fronx. The manufacturer showcased the compact SUV for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Maruti Jimny. The Fronx sits between the Baleno and Brezza in the Maruti Suzuki family and starts from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The sub-four-meter SUV can be had in five trim options including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha, along with two powertrain options. 

    Read below to know more about why you should be considering buying the recently launched Maruti Fronx.

    What’s good about Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dashboard

    The car marque has primarily targeted young urban Indian buyers who are seeking the sub-four-meter SUV. Some of the clear strengths of the Fronx are the dominating looks, a ground clearance of 190mm, an SUV-like appearance, and a peppy turbo-petrol engine. Apart from this, it SUV also comes equipped with a wireless charger, fast-charging USB ports, a 360-degree camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a cruise control. Moreover, the cabin comes wrapped in a dual-tone black and wine interior theme with faux leather upholstery. 

    What’s not so good about the Maruti Suzuki Fronx?

    With all the features listed above, the Fronx still misses out on some. Even after spending Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom) on the top-spec alpha variant, the SUV misses out on a sunroof, a rain-sensing wiper, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear seat armrest in the middle row. 

    Best variant of the Fronx to buy?

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Infotainment System

    The Delta variant is the most value-for-money variant in the Fronx lineup when compared to the other variants. Here, the buyers can opt for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is only restricted to a five-speed manual gearbox. Apart from that, it also gets features like automatic headlamps, LED DRLs, steering wheel mounted control, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

    Engine and specifications of the Maruti Fronx:

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Engine Shot

    The Baleno-based coupe debuts with a 1.0-litre booster jet gasoline engine that is tuned to produce 99bhp and 147.6Nm of torque. Apart from this, it can also be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. The former is available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter, while the latter can be had with either a five-speed manual or an optional AMT unit. The manufacturer has updated this engine to meet the new RDE and BS6 Phase-2 emission norms. 

    Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

    VariantEx-showroom prices
    Sigma 1.2L MTRs. 7.46 lakh
    Delta 1.2L MTRs. 8.32 lakh
    Delta Plus 1.2L MTRs. 8.72 lakh
    Delta 1.2L ATRs. 8.87 lakh
    Delta Plus 1.2L ATRs. 8.72 lakh
    Delta Plus 1.0L Turbo MTRs. 9.72 lakh
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo MTRs. 10.55 lakh
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MTRs. 11.47 lakh
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo MT Dual ToneRs. 11.63 lakh
    Zeta 1.0L Turbo ATRs. 12.05 lakh
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo ATRs. 12.97 lakh
    Alpha 1.0L Turbo AT Dual ToneRs. 13.13 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx rivals:

    The Maruti Fronx competes with the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG ZS EV — Claimed range vs CarWale tested range
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 waiting period stretches up to 6 months

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6626 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17251 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300
    Mahindra XUV300
    Rs. 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.79 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.01 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.51 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.00 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.59 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.20 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6626 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17251 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx launched – Why should you buy?