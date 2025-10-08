CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel to be Showcased at Japan Mobility Expo 2025

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    35,710 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel to be Showcased at Japan Mobility Expo 2025
    • Expected to be launched in India next year
    • Suzuki also investing heavily in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) ecosystem

    A flex fuel version of the Maruti Fronx will be launched in India next year, and we will get to see it for the first time at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

    The automaker has only released one image of the flex fuel Fronx, which showcases a silver car with yellow stickers on the side. The automaker already has both its 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre engines flex-fuel ready, and is expected to roll them out in various markets (India included) over the next few years.

    A majority of the global Fronx production comes from the automaker’s Gujarat factory, further confirming the technology’s future availability in the sub-continent.

    Suzuki is also investing heavily in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) technology, and in the larger scheme of things, pouring heavy investments in CBG plants. This tech will be seen with the MY2026 Wagon R. Suzuki has also reiterated that the future of India’s motoring needs will be a mixed approach consisting of petrol, CNG, CBG, flex-fuel, and electric vehicles.

    “EVs Aren’t Enough”; Maruti Suzuki to also Focus on CNG, Hybrids, Biogas

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Skoda Octavia RS Feature List Revealed Ahead of Launch
     Next 
    Jeep Compass Track Edition Teased ahead of Launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Oct
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Launching Soon
    Oct 2025
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari EV
    Tata Safari EV

    Rs. 26.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue N Line
    Hyundai New Venue N Line

    Rs. 11.29 - 13.23 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.97 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.50 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.67 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.07 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.26 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.61 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel to be Showcased at Japan Mobility Expo 2025