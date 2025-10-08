Maruti Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel to be Showcased at Japan Mobility Expo 2025

Expected to be launched in India next year

Suzuki also investing heavily in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) ecosystem

A flex fuel version of the Maruti Fronx will be launched in India next year, and we will get to see it for the first time at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

The automaker has only released one image of the flex fuel Fronx, which showcases a silver car with yellow stickers on the side. The automaker already has both its 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre engines flex-fuel ready, and is expected to roll them out in various markets (India included) over the next few years.

A majority of the global Fronx production comes from the automaker’s Gujarat factory, further confirming the technology’s future availability in the sub-continent.

Suzuki is also investing heavily in Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) technology, and in the larger scheme of things, pouring heavy investments in CBG plants. This tech will be seen with the MY2026 Wagon R. Suzuki has also reiterated that the future of India’s motoring needs will be a mixed approach consisting of petrol, CNG, CBG, flex-fuel, and electric vehicles.

