Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Black Edition arrives at the dealership

Maruti Suzuki, on its 40th anniversary, announced the launch of the Black Edition of its Arena range of cars. Along with the Ertiga, models like Brezza, Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Celerio, S-Presso, and Alto K10 have received this anniversary update in the form of Black Edition. Recently, the Swift and Brezza Black Editions have started arriving at dealerships. In line with it, the Ertiga Black Edition is also making its way to dealerships.

The model spotted at a dealership was the Ertiga ZXi Plus variant in Pearl Midnight Black exterior paint. Other than the black paint scheme, all other elements remain the same as the standard ZXi Plus variant. Moreover, the brand is not charging any premium over the standard variants for this special edition.

Under the hood, the Ertiga comes equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine which produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The same engine also comes fitted with a CNG kit and it produces 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. The transmission option includes a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki’s premium dealership chain, Nexa has achieved a milestone of 20 lakh unit sales in India.

