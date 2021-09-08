Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Wagon R, Baleno, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 21,200

- Select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have become affordable by up to Rs 22,000

- This is the fourth price hike by the carmaker in 2021

Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced that the company would hike the prices of select variants in its range. The company has now revealed the updated prices, which have gone up by up to Rs 21,200. The fourth price hike for the current calendar year is attributed to an increase in various input costs.

Arena

The prices for select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza have been increased by up to Rs 10,000, while the ZXi Plus AT and its dual-tone version have become affordable by up to Rs 22,000. The model next in line to receive the highest price hike is the Eeco, which has become dearer by up to Rs 21,200. The Ertiga is now costlier by up to Rs 20,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is now expensive by up to Rs 16,100, while the customers purchasing the Wagon R will be set back by up to Rs 12,500. Prices of the S-Presso too have been hiked by up to Rs 7,500 depending on the choice of the variant.

Nexa

In the Nexa range of models, the Ciaz and S-Cross receive the most comprehensive hike, which is up to Rs 20,500. This is followed by the Baleno and the Ignis, which have become expensive by up to Rs 15,200 and Rs 14,680, respectively.