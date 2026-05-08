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    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition Accessory Pack Introduced

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    Jay Shah

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    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition Accessory Pack Introduced
    • Available with cosmetic and comfort accessory additions
    • Package priced at Rs. 19,999

    Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new Star Edition package for the Eeco in India. Rather than being a standalone variant, the Star Edition is an accessory package that can be opted for with the standard Eeco lineup. It is available exclusively with the five-seater AC and five-seater AC CNG variants of the Eeco.

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Front View

    The package includes 18 accessories spread across the exterior and interior. Exterior highlights include a rear spoiler, fog lamps with garnish, wheel covers, door visors, mud flaps, and chrome badging. Maruti is also offering body-coloured bumpers with the package in Metallic Glistening Grey and Metallic Brisk Blue finish options. Inside, the Star Edition gets an interior styling kit along with new seat covers to improve the cabin ambience.

    The accessory package earlier cost Rs. 37,000, but has now been reduced to Rs. 19,999 and is exclusive of the ex-showroom price of the car.

    The Eeco continues to be one of Maruti Suzuki’s most utilitarian offerings in India and is available in both passenger and cargo configurations. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and is also offered with a CNG option. The standard Eeco has a starting price of Rs. 5.21 lakh, ex-showroom.

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    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    Rs. 5.21 Lakhonwards
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    MumbaiRs. 6.16 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.40 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.33 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.93 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.25 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.14 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.99 Lakh

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