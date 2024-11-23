CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    30,044 Views
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
    • To be launched in mid-2025
    • Formerly it was known as the eVX

    Maruti Suzuki will debut its first production-spec electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This new all-electric SUV is named the e Vitara, formerly known as eVX, which was displayed earlier this year.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Suzuki e Vitara debuted at the EICMA 2024, in Milan. Design-wise, the e Vitara gets thick cladding all around, chunky wheel arches, Y-shaped LED headlamps, connected taillamps, and a thick rear bumper. Then, the charging port is mounted on the front left fender. As for the rear door handles, they are positioned on the C-pillar.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    On the inside, the e Vitara will get a feature-packed cabin with dual dashboard screens, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, cruise control, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the Maruti e Vitara will be bundled with two battery pack options a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit. While the former will only be offered in 2WD configuration, the latter will get two drivetrains – 2WD and 4WD with the brand’s proprietary ALLGRIP-e 4WD system.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota Innova Hycross celebrates 1 lakh unit sales milestone in India
     Next 
    Maruti Dzire Vs Hyundai Aura: Compact Sedan Shootout

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    4th DEC
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th NOV
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    Mahindra Be 6
    Mahindra Be 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th NOV
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st NOV
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Camry 2024
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Dec 2024
    Toyota Camry 2024

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Dec 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Dec 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New X3
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3 facelift
    Citroen C3 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Aircross facelift
    Citroen Aircross facelift

    Rs. 10.25 - 14.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025