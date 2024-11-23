Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

To be launched in mid-2025

Formerly it was known as the eVX

Maruti Suzuki will debut its first production-spec electric SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. This new all-electric SUV is named the e Vitara, formerly known as eVX, which was displayed earlier this year.

The new Suzuki e Vitara debuted at the EICMA 2024, in Milan. Design-wise, the e Vitara gets thick cladding all around, chunky wheel arches, Y-shaped LED headlamps, connected taillamps, and a thick rear bumper. Then, the charging port is mounted on the front left fender. As for the rear door handles, they are positioned on the C-pillar.

On the inside, the e Vitara will get a feature-packed cabin with dual dashboard screens, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, cruise control, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, and Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Maruti e Vitara will be bundled with two battery pack options a 49kWh and a 61kWh unit. While the former will only be offered in 2WD configuration, the latter will get two drivetrains – 2WD and 4WD with the brand’s proprietary ALLGRIP-e 4WD system.