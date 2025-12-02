Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Scores Five-star Rating in BNCAP Crash Test

Top honours for Maruti’s first EV

Applicable to all variants

Just moments ahead of its official price announcement, the BNCAP crash test results of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara have been revealed. The company’s initial electric model has scored a five-star rating as per the result of the tests.

According to official details, the new e Vitara scored 31.49 out of 32 points and 43 out of 49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively. These ratings are applicable to the entire variant matrix, which includes Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Standard safety features in the 2026 Maruti e Vitara include seven airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters, seatbelt reminder system, pedestrian protection, ESC, ABS with EBD, ESP, EPB, TPMS, brake assist, reverse parking sensors, front and rear parking sensors, and Isofix child seat anchorage points.

The e Vitara will be offered with two battery pack options. The entry-level Delta variant will get a 48.8kWh unit while the other two variants, called Zeta and Alpha, feature a 61.1kWh unit. We have driven the new e Vitara, and you can read our detailed review on the website.