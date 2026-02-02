Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Launch Timeline Confirmed

Test drives to begin soon

Gets two battery pack options

After multiple delays and an India unveil in late 2025, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is finally set to make its market debut this month. The brand’s first all-electric SUV will receive its official pricing soon, with test drives also expected to commence across India shortly after.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be retailed via the brand’s Nexa sales network. It will be offered with two battery pack options – 49kWh and 61kWh – with a claimed driving range of up to 543km on a single charge. The SUV will be available in three variants, viz. Delta, Zeta, and Alpha, with the smaller battery pack being exclusive to the Delta variant. The Zeta and Alpha variants will get the larger battery pack.

The e Vitara was recently crash tested under the Bharat NCAP protocol, where it secured a five-star safety rating. Additionally, the SUV will be equipped with ADAS, making it the second model in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup to feature this technology.

Pricing will play a crucial role in the success of Maruti Suzuki’s first EV, given the intense competition from rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV, VinFast VF 6, and the Hyundai Creta Electric.