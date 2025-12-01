Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Tomorrow

Brand’s first electric SUV for global markets

Production is already underway

Maruti Suzuki is finally entering the EV space with the launch of the e Vitara. The brand’s first all-electric SUV is scheduled to be introduced tomorrow, with deliveries likely to begin next year. The carmaker has already commenced production at its Gujarat plant, with exports currently underway to European markets.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be offered in three variants and 10 colour options. In terms of specifications, the SUV will come with two battery choices – 48.8kWh and 61.6kWh – delivering a claimed range of up to 500km on a single charge.

As for features, the e Vitara will be Maruti’s flagship model in terms of technology. It will be equipped with a large infotainment screen, Level 2 ADAS suite, digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, TPMS, and a panoramic sunroof.