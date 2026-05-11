Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Base Delta Variant Arrives at Local Dealers

Priced at Rs. 15.99 lakh (without BaaS)

Base variant gets a smaller battery pack

After multiple delays, Maruti Suzuki finally announced the prices of the e Vitara, its first all-electric offering, in February this year. The model is priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh under the BaaS program and outright purchase plan, respectively.

With deliveries underway, Maruti’s Creta Electric rival continues to arrive at various dealerships all over India. Seen in a latest set of images is the EV’s entry-level Delta variant. The unit in question is finished in a shade of Splendid Silver, which is one of the 10 colour options available with the model.

Key exterior highlights of the Maruti e Vitara base variant include LED DRLs, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, integrated spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, and an automatic headlamp function. Inside, this Mahindra BE 6 competitor comes equipped with Suzuki Connect, drive modes, sliding and reclining rear seats, dual 10-inch displays, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Infinity music system, electrically foldable ORVMs, fabric seat upholstery, and an air purifier. The safety suite includes seven airbags, ABD with EBD, ESP, EPB, TPMS, brake assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Propelling the base Delta variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is a 48.8kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor and a claimed range of 440km on a single charge. All other variants feature a larger, 61.1kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 543km on a single charge. We have driven the e Vitara, and you can read the review on our website.

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