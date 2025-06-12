CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Aces BNCAP with 5-Star Rating!

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    30,031 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Aces BNCAP with 5-Star Rating!
    • Achieved a similar score in GNCAP tests
    • Gets six airbags as standard across the range

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire's safety quotient is now underlined, with the compact sedan achieving all stars in BNCAP crash tests. The BNCAP scores follow after delivering similar results in GNCAP tests that took place last year.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Right Side View

    With this, the Dzire becomes the first-ever Maruti car to be tested under both GNCAP and BNCAP protocols, with a solid safety score of five stars. To further break down the test results, the Dzire registered 29.46 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View

    That said, the child occupant protection rating stood at a good 41.57 out of 49 points, making it equally safe for minor passengers. The test model was equipped with six airbags, ESP, seat belts with reminder, and pre-tensioners for all passengers.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
