Maruti Suzuki Dzire Aces BNCAP with 5-Star Rating!

Achieved a similar score in GNCAP tests

Gets six airbags as standard across the range

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's safety quotient is now underlined, with the compact sedan achieving all stars in BNCAP crash tests. The BNCAP scores follow after delivering similar results in GNCAP tests that took place last year.

With this, the Dzire becomes the first-ever Maruti car to be tested under both GNCAP and BNCAP protocols, with a solid safety score of five stars. To further break down the test results, the Dzire registered 29.46 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection.

That said, the child occupant protection rating stood at a good 41.57 out of 49 points, making it equally safe for minor passengers. The test model was equipped with six airbags, ESP, seat belts with reminder, and pre-tensioners for all passengers.