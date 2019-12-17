Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki developing a seven-seat SUV with Vitara badging; India launch likely in 2021

Maruti Suzuki developing a seven-seat SUV with Vitara badging; India launch likely in 2021

December 17, 2019, 12:48 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
36853 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki developing a seven-seat SUV with Vitara badging; India launch likely in 2021

- Mid-size SUV likely to get the Vitara branding

- May debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form

- Likely to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

Maruti Suzuki is working on a seven-seat SUV for the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is likely to carry the Vitara moniker, which is already an established brand name in India. 

The SUV is reportedly under development stage and still some time away from its market launch though it is possible that Maruti Suzuki may showcase a concept at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.It is expected to be launched in India by late 2021. 

Although details pertaining the SUV are spare, it is expected to use a modified version of the Heartect platform that underpins a range of Maruti Suzuki cars in India. And since it is expected to be a seven-seat SUV, we can expect it to be longer and wider than the current-gen European-spec Suzuki Vitara.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Suzuki is reportedly also developing a 48V mild-hybrid system for its premium cars, and we expect the mid-size SUV to come with the mild-hybrid tech as well. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector among others.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • vitara brezza
  • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.14 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.64 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.71 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.15 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.14 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.59 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.05 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.63 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.53 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in