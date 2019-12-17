Maruti Suzuki developing a seven-seat SUV with Vitara badging; India launch likely in 2021

- Mid-size SUV likely to get the Vitara branding

Maruti Suzuki is working on a seven-seat SUV for the Indian market. The mid-size SUV is likely to carry the Vitara moniker, which is already an established brand name in India.

The SUV is reportedly under development stage and still some time away from its market launch though it is possible that Maruti Suzuki may showcase a concept at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.It is expected to be launched in India by late 2021.

Although details pertaining the SUV are spare, it is expected to use a modified version of the Heartect platform that underpins a range of Maruti Suzuki cars in India. And since it is expected to be a seven-seat SUV, we can expect it to be longer and wider than the current-gen European-spec Suzuki Vitara.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Suzuki is reportedly also developing a 48V mild-hybrid system for its premium cars, and we expect the mid-size SUV to come with the mild-hybrid tech as well. It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector among others.