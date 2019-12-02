Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has reached a milestone of 20 million passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. This achievement makes Maruti Suzuki the only company in India to go past this figure. The company achieved the milestone in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983, the Maruti 800.

While Maruti Suzuki succeeded in realizing the milestone of 10 million vehicle sales in approximately 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in just eight years. The company now plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Road testing of 50 Electric Vehicle prototypes is underway across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for immense trust placed in us by the customers, long lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government. Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfill its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards.”