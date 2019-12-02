Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million unit sales milestone

December 02, 2019, 11:15 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
26279 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki crosses 20 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has reached a milestone of 20 million passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. This achievement makes Maruti Suzuki the only company in India to go past this figure. The company achieved the milestone in less than 37 years of selling its first car in December 1983, the Maruti 800.

While Maruti Suzuki succeeded in realizing the milestone of 10 million vehicle sales in approximately 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in just eight years. The company now plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Road testing of 50 Electric Vehicle prototypes is underway across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners. We are thankful for immense trust placed in us by the customers, long lasting partnerships with our stakeholders as well as the support extended by the Government. Maruti Suzuki was incorporated with a mission to put India on wheels. A mission where every Indian family could fulfill its dream of owning a car, which we continue to work towards.”

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.21 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.4 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.86 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.24 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.29 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.98 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.2 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.93 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.98 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in