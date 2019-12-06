Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 Petrol smart hybrid variants recalled; 63,493 units affected

December 06, 2019, 02:54 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntarily recall for certain petrol Smart Hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 vehicles manufactured between 1 January 2019 and 21 November 2019. Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Maruti will inspect 63,493 vehicles of petrol SHVS of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 for a possible issue with the Motor Generator Unit (MGU). A possible defect may have occurred in the MGU at the time of manufacturing by an overseas global part supplier. Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the official website and fill in the chassis number to check if their vehicle is affected by the recall.

The company has recalled the vehicles for inspection and those found to be running without any issues will be released immediately. Vehicles requiring replacement of faulty part will be retained for part replacement, which will be undertaken at no cost to the customer. Starting 6 December 2019, owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • XL6
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6
