Maruti Suzuki Celerio attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000

Maruti Suzuki is offering a good amount of discounts on its Arena range for May 2023. Among other models, the popular hatchback, Celerio, is currently being offered with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000, depending on the variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is offered in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Customers looking out for the manual variants can avail benefits of up to Rs. 50,000, including cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000. On the other hand, the automatic variants are up for sale with only an exchange bonus of the same amount as the manual variant. Meanwhile, the VXi CNG variant has discounts of up to Rs. 35,000. This includes cash discount and exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Under the hood, the Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine also comes paired with a CNG kit and in CNG mode, the motor belts out 56bhp and 82Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

The abovementioned offers may differ depending on the location, variants, dealerships, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti-authorised dealership to get more information.