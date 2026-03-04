Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turns 10, Facelift Due in Coming Months

Over 14 lakh units sold since 2016

Mid-cycle update spotted testing ahead of launch

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has completed a decade in the Indian market since its debut in March 2016. Over the past ten years, the compact SUV has recorded cumulative sales of more than 14 lakh units across both generations, making it one of the brand’s most successful SUVs.

Originally launched as the Vitara Brezza at a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the model was powered by the 1.3-litre diesel engine paired with manual and AMT options. With limited competition at launch, and a strong value proposition, it quickly gained traction, averaging over 12,000 units per month. The SUV went on to win the 2017 Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award, and crossed the 3.5 lakh sales mark in 2018.

In January 2020, the Brezza surpassed five lakh units in sales, followed by a facelift in February 2020. With the transition to BS6 norms, the diesel engine was replaced by a 1.5-litre petrol unit. Prices then started at Rs. 7.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

The first major update arrived in 2022, when the SUV dropped the ‘Vitara’ prefix, received comprehensive cosmetic and feature upgrades, and added a CNG option. By December 2023, its total sales had crossed the 10 lakh milestone.

Now, with the SUV entering its 10th year, a mid-cycle facelift of the current-generation model is expected in the coming months. Test mules spotted on multiple occasions suggest subtle styling revisions, including a redesigned grille and bumper, new alloy wheels, and possibly fresh colour options. Interior updates are also likely, and recent sightings confirm the addition of a six-speed manual gearbox.

Further details regarding feature additions, powertrain updates, and the official launch timeline are expected to emerge soon.