Maruti Suzuki Baleno to be exported to Europe from January 2016

December 31, 2015, 01:54 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Maruti Suzuki will start exporting the made in India Baleno hatchback to the European market from January 2016. This export plan is a part of Suzuki's global strategy and the Baleno's success will also determine the company's further export plans.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier confirmed that India will be the manufacturing hub and the Baleno will be exported to over 100 countries. The first shipment is expected to reach the European Union where the target markets are Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Spain. The Indian arm is also manufacturing the Baleno for Suzuki, the parent company, in Japan.

The Baleno for the European market will cosmetically be the same, but will be powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol mill. In addition, it will get safety features like six airbags, Radar Brake Support with automatic emergency braking and ESP. Be it the right-hand drive or the left-hand drive version, both the variants will be produced in India for the export market.

The Baleno has modern looks, a spacious cabin, peppy petrol engine, an equipment list and features on par with the competition. Its sales numbers in India have soared and the hatchback is giving a tough fight to its competitors - the Hyundai i20 and VW Polo. Banking on its stellar performance it India, the manufacturer is also expecting the global premium hatchback to perform well overseas.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Source: The Hindu

