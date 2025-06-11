Maruti Baleno Scores 4 Stars in Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Applies to all variants in the model range

Different score for the top two variants

BNCAP has revealed its latest set of crash test results, and Maruti’s two siblings, the Baleno and the new Dzire, have bagged impressive results. In this article, we will take a closer look at the score for the brand’s premium hatch sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships.

As per the official data, the Baleno scored a four-star rating in adult occupant protection and a three-star rating in child occupant protection. The ratings vary with the variant choice, and the break up includes the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha scoring marginally better in the adult occupation protection, while the scores remain the same for the child occupant protection.

The variants in the lower end of the Baleno’s spectrum, including the Sigma and Delta offerings, scored 24.04 of 32 points in adult occupant protection, while the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha versions scored 26.52 of 32 points. The scores for child occupant protection were common at 34.81 of 49 points.

Standard safety features on the Maruti Baleno include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, seat belt reminder system, seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters, and Isofix child seat anchorage points. The top-spec versions get more safety in the form of four additional airbags, which is the reason behind the marginal difference in the scores.