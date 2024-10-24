Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition detailed

Special edition packs in more features

All new equipment is complimentary

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a special edition of the Baleno called the Regal Edition this festive season. It is available in all four variants — Alpha, Zeta, Delta, and Sigma. Interestingly, it comes with complimentary accessory kits worth Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,199, depending on the variant. Here's all you need to know about this special edition.

Exterior

On the outside, the limited edition gets cosmetic add-ons such as a grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front underbody spoiler, body side moulding, door visors, rear underbody spoiler, and a back door garnish.

Interior

Inside, the Regal Edition sports an interior styling kit, new seat covers, window curtains, and all-weather mats. Otherwise, the premium hatchback is equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more.

Powertrain

The Baleno Regal Edition comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. Moreover, the Regal Edition is available across automatic and CNG variants as well.