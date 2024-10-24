Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition detailed

- Special edition packs in more features
- All new equipment is complimentary
Maruti Suzuki recently launched a special edition of the Baleno called the Regal Edition this festive season. It is available in all four variants — Alpha, Zeta, Delta, and Sigma. Interestingly, it comes with complimentary accessory kits worth Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,199, depending on the variant. Here's all you need to know about this special edition.
Exterior
On the outside, the limited edition gets cosmetic add-ons such as a grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front underbody spoiler, body side moulding, door visors, rear underbody spoiler, and a back door garnish.
Interior
Inside, the Regal Edition sports an interior styling kit, new seat covers, window curtains, and all-weather mats. Otherwise, the premium hatchback is equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more.
Powertrain
The Baleno Regal Edition comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. Moreover, the Regal Edition is available across automatic and CNG variants as well.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package across variants
ALPHA
ZETA
DELTA
SIGMA
Front Underbody Spoiler
Front Underbody Spoiler
Front Underbody Spoiler
Front Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Rear Underbody Spoiler
Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)
All Weather 3D Mat
All Weather 3D Mat
All Weather 3D Mat
All Weather 3D Mat
Body Side Moulding
Body Side Moulding
Body Side Moulding
Body Side Moulding
Mud Flap
Mud Flap
Mud Flap
Mud Flap
3D Boot Mat
3D Boot Mat
Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
3D Boot Mat
Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
Rear Garnish - Chrome
Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome
Rear Garnish – Chrome
Rear Garnish - Chrome
Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
Rear Garnish - Chrome
Interior Styling Kit
Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
Interior Styling Kit
Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)
Back Door Garnish - Chrome
Interior Styling Kit
Back Door Garnish - Chrome
Interior Styling Kit
High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Back Door Garnish - Chrome
High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Back Door Garnish - Chrome
Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome
High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Fog Lamp
Mid Chrome Garnish
NEXA Cushion Black
Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome
Mid Chrome Garnish
High Performance Vacuum Cleaner
Logo Projector Lamp
NEXA Cushion Black
NEXA Cushion Black
Fog Lamp
Premium Body Cover
Logo Projector Lamp
Premium Body Cover
Premium Body Cover
Door Visor
Premium Body Cover
Door Visor
NEXA Cushion Black
Protective Sill Guard
Door Visor
Protective Sill Guard
Door Visor
Window Curtain (4 door)
Protective Sill Guard
Rear Parcel Shelf
Air Inflator - Digital
Logo Projector Lamp
Gel Perfume - Breeze
Window Curtain (4 door)
Chrome Handle (1 Hole)
Rs. 45,829
Rs. 50,428
Rs. 49,990
Rs. 60,199