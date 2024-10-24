CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition detailed

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition detailed
    • Special edition packs in more features
    • All new equipment is complimentary

    Maruti Suzuki recently launched a special edition of the Baleno called the Regal Edition this festive season. It is available in all four variants — Alpha, Zeta, Delta, and Sigma. Interestingly, it comes with complimentary accessory kits worth Rs. 45,829 to Rs. 60,199, depending on the variant. Here's all you need to know about this special edition.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Front Three Quarter

    Exterior

    On the outside, the limited edition gets cosmetic add-ons such as a grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front underbody spoiler, body side moulding, door visors, rear underbody spoiler, and a back door garnish.

    Interior

    Inside, the Regal Edition sports an interior styling kit, new seat covers, window curtains, and all-weather mats. Otherwise, the premium hatchback is equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera, head-up display, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and more.

    Powertrain

    The Baleno Regal Edition comes powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. Moreover, the Regal Edition is available across automatic and CNG variants as well.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Regal Edition Complimentary Package across variants

    ALPHA

    ZETA

    DELTA

    SIGMA

    Front Underbody Spoiler

    Front Underbody Spoiler

    Front Underbody Spoiler

    Front Underbody Spoiler

    Rear Underbody Spoiler

    Rear Underbody Spoiler

    Rear Underbody Spoiler

    Rear Underbody Spoiler

    Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)

    Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)

    Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)

    Seat Cover (Dual Tone Liner Finish)

    All Weather 3D Mat

    All Weather 3D Mat

    All Weather 3D Mat

    All Weather 3D Mat

    Body Side Moulding

    Body Side Moulding

    Body Side Moulding

    Body Side Moulding

    Mud Flap

    Mud Flap

    Mud Flap

    Mud Flap

    3D Boot Mat

    3D Boot Mat

    Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome

    3D Boot Mat

    Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome

    Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome

    Rear Garnish - Chrome

    Grille Upper Garnish - Chrome

    Rear Garnish – Chrome

    Rear Garnish - Chrome

    Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)

    Rear Garnish - Chrome

    Interior Styling Kit

    Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)

    Interior Styling Kit

    Premium Steering Cover (Grip PU)

    Back Door Garnish - Chrome

    Interior Styling Kit

    Back Door Garnish - Chrome

    Interior Styling Kit

    High Performance Vacuum Cleaner

    Back Door Garnish - Chrome

    High Performance Vacuum Cleaner

    Back Door Garnish - Chrome

    Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome

    High Performance Vacuum Cleaner

    Fog Lamp

    Mid Chrome Garnish

    NEXA Cushion Black

    Fog Lamp Garnish - Chrome

    Mid Chrome Garnish

    High Performance Vacuum Cleaner

    Logo Projector Lamp

    NEXA Cushion Black

    NEXA Cushion Black

    Fog Lamp

    Premium Body Cover

    Logo Projector Lamp

    Premium Body Cover

    Premium Body Cover

    Door Visor

    Premium Body Cover

    Door Visor

    NEXA Cushion Black

    Protective Sill Guard

    Door Visor

    Protective Sill Guard

    Door Visor

    Window Curtain (4 door)

    Protective Sill Guard

    Rear Parcel Shelf

    Air Inflator - Digital

    Logo Projector Lamp

    Gel Perfume - Breeze

    Window Curtain (4 door)

    Chrome Handle (1 Hole)

    Rs. 45,829

    Rs. 50,428

    Rs. 49,990

    Rs. 60,199

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.74 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.03 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.79 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.52 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.49 Lakh

