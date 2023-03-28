Maruti Suzuki Baleno Black Edition showcased at dealerships

- Prices remain unchanged

- Black Edition is offered with Zeta and Alpha variants

Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of the Black Edition of its entire Nexa-range in January this year. Under this, the models were to receive a visual overhaul in terms of the paint job. Recently, Brezza and Ertiga were seen in the Pearl Midnight Black paint scheme parked in the showrooms on display. Now, even the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Black Edition was seen on display at a dealership.

For the premium-hatchback Baleno, the Black Edition is available with Zeta and Alpha variants. The exterior is finished in Pearl Midnight Black paint. Then, the chrome elements have been used in places like the front grille, fog lamp housing, window sills, door handles, and on the tailgate above the Suzuki logo. As for the features, the Black Edition gets all the features available with standard variants.

Under the hood, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and the same engine also comes mated with a company-fitted CNG kit. In terms of power output, in Petrol mode, the engine develops 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, while in CNG mode, the engine is tuned to produce 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque.

Image source