    Maruti Suzuki Announces Third Price Hike in 2025

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Suzuki Announces Third Price Hike in 2025
    • Increase of up to 4 per cent
    • Attributed to rising input costs and operational expenses

    Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automobile manufacturer, has announced yet another price hike. Applicable across the entire model range, the prices will be revised from 1 April, 2025.

    Maruti Suzuki Left Side View

    According to the brand, the prices of its cars will witness an increase of up to 4 per cent, and will vary depending on the model. Maruti has attributed this upward price revision to the rising input cost and operational expenses. Additionally, Maruti said that while the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Rear Three Quarter

    It is to be noted that this is the third price hike from Maruti Suzuki in the current calendar year. The first price increase for the company in 2025 took place in January, when the quantum of the hike was the same as the upcoming one. This was followed by the second revision in February, when Maruti cars became dearer by up to Rs. 32,500.

