    Maruti Suzuki announces a price hike from January 2025
    • The prices will be increased by up to four per cent
    • Hike due to rising input costs and operational expenses

    Joining the likes of multiple other OEMs such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, and BMW, Maruti Suzuki has also announced a price increase with effect from January 2025. The company has attributed the price revision to the rising operational expenses and input costs.

    Starting 1 January, the prices of Maruti cars will go up by up to four per cent, depending on the choice of model and variant. Currently, the prices of the brand’s most affordable offering, the Alto K10, start at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base variant. Simultaneously, the Invicto is the most expensive car from the carmaker, with prices going up to Rs. 29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), for the top-spec variant.

    With the new year just around the corner, we expect more automakers to announce a price hike in the coming days. These could include Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra, MG, Skoda, Volkswagen, Honda, MG, Renault, Citroen, Jeep, and more.

