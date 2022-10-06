Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaims the top rank; emerges as bestseller in September 2022

- Maruti Suzuki Alto outsold the Wagon R to secure the top rank in September 2022

- The recently launched Alto K10 has regenerated interest in the Alto brand

After a long hiatus, Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaimed the top rank in terms of car sales in September. The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki sold 24,844 units of the Alto in September 2022 compared to 12,143 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 105 per cent.

Back in August, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Alto K10 in the country in four variant options, such as Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades to the Alto K10 has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. Interestingly, the company also offers two genuine accessory themes with this hatchback, namely Impacto and Glinto.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which produces 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.39kmpl, while the AGS version has a fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl.

As for safety, the Alto K10 offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, speed-sensing auto door locks, and high-speed alert.