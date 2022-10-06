CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaims the top rank; emerges as bestseller in September 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    9,335 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaims the top rank; emerges as bestseller in September 2022

    - Maruti Suzuki Alto outsold the Wagon R to secure the top rank in September 2022

    - The recently launched Alto K10 has regenerated interest in the Alto brand

    After a long hiatus, Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaimed the top rank in terms of car sales in September. The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki sold 24,844 units of the Alto in September 2022 compared to 12,143 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a massive growth of 105 per cent. 

    Back in August, Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Alto K10 in the country in four variant options, such as Standard, LXi, VXi, and VXi+. The fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades to the Alto K10 has regenerated interest among entry-level car buyers. Interestingly, the company also offers two genuine accessory themes with this hatchback, namely Impacto and Glinto.

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by the Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which produces 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AGS options. The manual transmission has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.39kmpl, while the AGS version has a fuel efficiency figure of 24.90kmpl.

    As for safety, the Alto K10 offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, speed-sensing auto door locks, and high-speed alert.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Aston Martin DBX 707 goes on sale in India
     Next 
    Alpine A110 R revealed as lightweight track-focused version

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5537 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thSEP
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    Mercedes-Benz EQS

    ₹ 1.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Oct 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.65 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.44 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5537 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto reclaims the top rank; emerges as bestseller in September 2022