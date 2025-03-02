Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gets 6 Airbags as Standard

No mechanical changes

Already gets ABS with EBD and ESP as standard

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded its entry-level model, the Alto K10, with six airbags as standard across the range. This is the second major safety upgrade for the car in less than a year. In August 2024, Maruti made ESP and ABS (With EBD) standard across the range for the Alto K10.

The addition of six airbags for the Alto K10 indicates that Maruti is soon expected to upgrade the rest of its range with six airbags as standard, given the change made to its entry-level offering. Other features of its safety suite include reverse parking sensors and three-point seat belts for all occupants.

The Alto K10 is Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, and is the third car to carry the now legendary Alto badging, one of the automaker’s most storied brands. It can be had with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67bhp/91Nm in petrol guise, and 55bhp/82Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed MT is standard, while the petrol model can also be had with a five-speed AMT.

Prices range from Rs. 4.09 lakh to Rs. 6.05 lakh. The car rivals the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Maruti S-Presso.