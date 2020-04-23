Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 discontinued

- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms

- The model was powered by a 67bhp 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto K10 in India. The model, which was not updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, has been removed from the brand’s official website. The Alto is now offered only with a 0.8-litre petrol engine.

The Maruti Alto K10 was powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that produced 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine was offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer was a CNG variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was available in six variants including LX, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), VXi AMT and LXi CNG. The model was priced between Rs 3.60 lakh and Rs 4.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Alto K10 was last updated with standard safety features back in April 2019, details of which can be read here.