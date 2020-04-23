Please Tell Us Your City

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 discontinued

April 23, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms

- The model was powered by a 67bhp 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto K10 in India. The model, which was not updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms, has been removed from the brand’s official website. The Alto is now offered only with a 0.8-litre petrol engine.

The Maruti Alto K10 was powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that produced 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. This engine was offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer was a CNG variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was available in six variants including LX, LXi, VXi, VXi (O), VXi AMT and LXi CNG. The model was priced between Rs 3.60 lakh and Rs 4.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Alto K10 was last updated with standard safety features back in April 2019, details of which can be read here.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 4.59 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 4.36 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 4.41 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.31 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 4.31 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.16 Lakh onwards

