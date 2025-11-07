CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Achieves Three Crore Cumulative Domestic Sales Milestone

    • Milestone achieved within 42 years
    • Currently sells 19 models

    Maruti Suzuki has achieved a cumulative sales of three crore units in the domestic market. This historic milestone has been achieved within 42 years. It crossed its first 1 crore cumulative sales milestone in 28 years, two months, while the next one crore units were sold in just seven years, five months, and remarkably, the third crore was achieved in a record time of six years, four months.

    Among the three crore units sold in India, the Alto emerged as the most popular model, with over 47 lakh units sold, followed by the Wagon R with more than 34 lakh units, and the Swift with over 32 lakh units. Notably, Brezza and Fronx also feature among the top 10 most sold vehicles in the Company’s portfolio.

    Commemorating the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “When I look at the length and breadth of India and think that 3 crore customers have placed their trust in Maruti Suzuki to realise their dream of mobility, it fills me with humility and gratitude. Yet, with car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people*, we know our journey is far from over. We will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as we can, while also being an asset to both the economy and the environment at the same time.”

