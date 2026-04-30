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    Maruti Suzuki: A Quiet Phase, Before a Bigger Push?

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    Santosh Nair

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    Maruti Suzuki: A Quiet Phase, Before a Bigger Push?
    • Recent Maruti launches have been relevant, but have not quite created the excitement they once did
    • With multiple new products lined up, like the Fronx and Baleno facelifts, 2026 could signal a more decisive shift in direction

    There was a time when a new Maruti launch felt like a national holiday. It did not matter if it was a small hatchback or a family van. If Maruti was dropping a new set of keys, the whole country stopped to look.

    Lately, though, that Maruti magic has felt a little quiet. While the sales charts still show them at number one, the conversation has subtly moved. People are talking about “Ludicrous” modes, massive touchscreens, and radical designs. Meanwhile, Maruti has been doing what it does best: being sensible.

    But don't mistake that silence for a nap. If you look at the 2026 roadmap, it looks like Maruti wasn't sleeping. They were reloading.

    Right Side View

    The “Safe” Trap

    Let us be honest. Maruti’s recent launches have been calculated cars, but they have not exactly been the poster-on-your-bedroom-wall material. They’ve been measured. Calculated. Safe.

    The problem is that the Indian buyer has changed. We are not just looking for “kitna deti hai” (fuel efficiency), anymore. We want a car that feels like a gadget, looks like a statement, and drives like a dream. Phew!

    Now while Maruti stayed consistent, rivals started taking bigger risks. Risks that are paying off.

    Rear View

    2026: The Year of the Pivot

    If 2025 was the year of quietly keeping up, 2026 is looking like the year of the decisive push. We may be seeing a sizeable shift:

    1: The EV entrance: the e-Vitara is Maruti’s first real “plug-in” statement, and straightaway aimed for a 500km range to silence the skeptics. This car may not be setting Indian EV sales charts on fire, but it is made in India and sold across the globe (including Japan), which makes business sense due to costs.

    2: The hybrid hustle: while others are going all-in on batteries, Maruti is rumoured to be doubling down on series hybrids, wherein the petrol engine juices the battery which then propels the car like an EV. It’s basically an EV that you also fill with petrol. Clever.

    3: Design matters: look at the upcoming Fronx (CarWale upcoming page) or Victoris - they actually look cool. Maruti is finally realising that a car needs to look as good in a selfie as it does on a spreadsheet.

    Recalibrating, not reacting

    The most “Maruti” thing about this shift is that they are not panicking. They did not rush out a half-baked EV three years ago just to stay trendy. They waited. They watched. They figured out where the infrastructure was actually going.

    Maruti is actually trying to do the impossible. Stay the sensible choice for your dad, while becoming the aspirational choice for you.

    The way I see it, Maruti has not lost its way. It has just been in the dressing room changing into something more modern. 2026 is not just about new cars. It is about whether the brand that taught India how to drive can now lead us beyond.

    The quiet phase may just be over.

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