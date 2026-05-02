CarWale
    AD

    Maruti seeing higher demand for 61kWh versions of e Vitara

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    19,923 Views
    Maruti seeing higher demand for 61kWh versions of e Vitara
    • Prices announced in February
    • India global production hub for e Vitara

    Maruti has revealed that it is seeing higher demand for the two 61kWh powered variants of the e Vitara EV, and of this as expected, the top-spec Alpha variant is in maximum demand. The top-spec version is priced at Rs. 19.79 lakh and gets features like dual digital screens, level 2 ADAS and a full LED light package.

    April Sales

    April was a good month for the EV, with the automaker producing 2006 units for the domestic market and 4900 units for export markets.

    Interior Dashboard

    The automaker is currently struggling with domestic production capacity for the e Vitara and has confirmed that it will be limited to 2000 units a month till July, when it will complete a planned plant capacity expansion at its Gujarat facility. Originally a Suzuki plant, it was completely acquired by Maruti and is the global hub for the e Vitara, Fronx and Baleno. Maruti has exported over 30,000 units of the SUV to over 44 countries and is right on top of the automaker’s export list which is not surprising given that India is the global production hub for the electric SUV. The plant also produces the Toyota Urban Cruiser e-Bella, but no prices have been announced for India at the time of writing this story.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Honda City Facelift – The Right Recipe for Revival?
     Next 
    Top 5 PHEVs patented in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M440i
    BMW M440i
    Rs. 1.09 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd May
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 55.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    28th Apr
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    24th Apr
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 8.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    20th Apr
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Vinfast VF MPV 7
    Rs. 24.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus ES
    Lexus ES
    Rs. 89.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Sierra EV
    Unveiled On
    17 Jan '25
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda ZR-V
    Unveiling On
    22 May
    Honda ZR-V

    Rs. 40.00 - 50.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda New Superb
    Skoda New Superb

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Epiq
    Skoda Epiq

    Rs. 21.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda City Facelift
    Honda City Facelift

    Rs. 12.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    22nd May 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C

    Rs. 58.00 - 58.50 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki 2026 Brezza
    Maruti 2026 Brezza

    Rs. 8.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.99 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.28 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.03 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.99 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 17.14 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.99 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti seeing higher demand for 61kWh versions of e Vitara