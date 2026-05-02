Maruti seeing higher demand for 61kWh versions of e Vitara

Prices announced in February

India global production hub for e Vitara

Maruti has revealed that it is seeing higher demand for the two 61kWh powered variants of the e Vitara EV, and of this as expected, the top-spec Alpha variant is in maximum demand. The top-spec version is priced at Rs. 19.79 lakh and gets features like dual digital screens, level 2 ADAS and a full LED light package.

April Sales

April was a good month for the EV, with the automaker producing 2006 units for the domestic market and 4900 units for export markets.

The automaker is currently struggling with domestic production capacity for the e Vitara and has confirmed that it will be limited to 2000 units a month till July, when it will complete a planned plant capacity expansion at its Gujarat facility. Originally a Suzuki plant, it was completely acquired by Maruti and is the global hub for the e Vitara, Fronx and Baleno. Maruti has exported over 30,000 units of the SUV to over 44 countries and is right on top of the automaker’s export list which is not surprising given that India is the global production hub for the electric SUV. The plant also produces the Toyota Urban Cruiser e-Bella, but no prices have been announced for India at the time of writing this story.