    Maruti Jimny waiting period reduces to up to 26 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Jimny waiting period reduces to up to 26 weeks

    - Prices start from Rs. 12.74 lakh

    - Available in two variants across seven colour options 

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki launched the much-awaited Jimny in the country at a price tag of Rs. 12.74 lakh (Ex-showroom). The five-door SUV was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and is available in two variants across seven colour options. Now, the automaker has revealed the waiting period for the Jimny. 

    Maruti Jimny waiting period

    Currently, the Jimny commands a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Delhi and may vary depending on the colour, variant, dealership, and other factors. Interested buyers may contact the nearest dealership to know more.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny engine and specifications

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Shot

    Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter sending power to all four wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low range gearbox. 

    Maruti Jimny prices

    The following are the ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

    VariantEx-showroom price
    Maruti Jimny Zeta MTRs. 12.74 lakh
    Maruti Jimny Zeta ATRs. 13.94 lakh
    Maruti Jimny Alpha MTRs. 13.69 lakh
    Maruti Jimny Alpha MT dual-toneRs. 13.85 lakh
    Maruti Jimny Alpha ATRs. 14.89 lakh
    Maruti Jimny Alpha AT dual-toneRs. 15.05 lakh 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked in India

