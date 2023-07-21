Maruti Jimny waiting period reduces to up to 26 weeks

- Prices start from Rs. 12.74 lakh

- Available in two variants across seven colour options

Last month, Maruti Suzuki launched the much-awaited Jimny in the country at a price tag of Rs. 12.74 lakh (Ex-showroom). The five-door SUV was showcased for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023 and is available in two variants across seven colour options. Now, the automaker has revealed the waiting period for the Jimny.

Maruti Jimny waiting period

Currently, the Jimny commands a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks from the day of booking. This applies to the bookings made in Delhi and may vary depending on the colour, variant, dealership, and other factors. Interested buyers may contact the nearest dealership to know more.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny engine and specifications

Built on a ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter sending power to all four wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low range gearbox.

Maruti Jimny prices

The following are the ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.